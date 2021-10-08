India-Croatia Sign Agreement For Academic Collaboration In Traditional Medicine Systems

In a key development, India and Croatia have signed an agreement for academic collaboration in the former's traditional medical system, particularly in Ayurveda. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda(AIIA) and Croatia's Kvarner Health Tourism Cluster, ANI cited the Ministry of Ayush release. The MoU signed between India and Croatia will facilitate in promoting academic research, medical training, clinical and educational activities.

India-Croatia agreement

The MoU on behalf of AIIA was signed by Dr Manoj Nesari, Adviser-Ayurveda, Ministry of Ayush. From the Indian side, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary Ayush and the Indian Ambassador to Croatia, Raj Srivastava. From the Croatian side, the delegation included Assistant Professor Vladimir Mozetic, President of the Cluster, Irena PersicZivadinov, President of the Management Board of the Cluster and members of the Management board. Dr Manoj Nesari, Adviser-Ayurveda, Ministry of Ayush said, "This will promote academic research, clinical and educational activities, medical education, training and competency building," according to ANI. The close cooperation between the two sides will include study design, execution and creation of evidence-based guidelines for Ayurvedic principles and practices with modern medicines.

Creation of courses according to the needs of the institute and developing education guidelines for Ayurveda education in Croatia. Activities on Ayurveda, including workshops, lectures, seminars, conferences will be conducted. Dr Vladimir Mozetic has stated that Cluster aims to connect members with international partners for health and tourism products and also to educate the members of the Association. Mozetic added that the new collaboration will help to improve "health and tourism" in Kvarner and they will also work with India on "education training" and "strengthening competencies". Earlier this week, a six-member delegation led by Special Ayush Secretary Pramod Kumar Pathak, attended the first International Yoga and Ayurveda conference in Croatia.

"Considering that one of the goals of the Cluster is to connect members with international partners for a more comprehensive offer of health and tourism products, but also to educate members of the Association, we believe that this business cooperation with the Indian Ministry opens a new opportunity to connect our 32 members with potential partners from India. In addition to improving the health and tourism offer in Kvarner, in this way we will work with new partners on education, training and building and strengthening competencies", ANI quoted Dr Vladimir Mozetic as saying.

