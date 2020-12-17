India, EU Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Cyberspace At 6th Edition Of Cyber Dialogue

India on December 14 hosted the sixth edition of the India-EU Cyber Dialogue, where both sides discussed various areas of cooperation in cyberspace including contemporary matters. India and the European Union discussed the importance of multilateral and regional cooperation on stability in cyberspace at UN platforms or in Regional settings, including relevant discussions at Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and ASEAN Regional Forum.

Views of both sides converged

According to a press release by MEA, India and the European Union agreed to follow the basic values of both societies in cyberspace and its governance such as rule of law, democratic principles, and fundamental freedoms. Both sides connected on various issues of cyberspace, including the importance of open, free, secure, stable, peaceful, and accessible cyberspace for innovation and economic growth.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S. Janakiraman, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, MEA led the virtual meeting from the Indian side, while Ms. Joanneke Balfoort, Director of Security and Defence, EEAS was leading the EU delegation. India's Foreign Ministry said that both sides have agreed to hold the next meeting in Brussels.

Recently, India and the European Union held to expedite the discussions on the connectivity partnership and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain, including in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. As per the official release by the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, both reviewed their cooperation in a range of key areas including cyberspace, non-proliferation, maritime security, and ways to effectively deal with terrorism.

