India Extends $1 Million Medical Aid To North Korea For WHO's Anti-tuberculosis Mission

After a request from the World Health Organisation, India has extended medical assistance worth $1 million to North Korea. Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, "India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and decided to grant a humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines"

According to reports, India decided to help North Korea with the much needed medical assistance for WHO's ongoing anti-tuberculosis programme. The consignment of anti-tuberculosis medicine worth $1 million was handed over to North Korean authorities by Indian Ambassador to DPRK Atul Malhari Gotsurve in the presence of a WHO representative.

North Korea’s Hospital Project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have criticised several construction managers who are responsible for the construction of a showpiece hospital in the country. The problems with the construction remain unspecified but reports have indicated that this may be a sign showcasing that the DPRK is struggling to secure resources and supplies under severe US-led sanctions.

As per reports, while visiting the site of the hospital Kim Jon Un remarked that his ambitious project was being handled in a ‘careless manner.’ The construction managers of the hospital have been reportedly using people unrelated to project which has caused distress among the people who were forced to mobilise for the hospital construction.

North Korea has repeatedly claimed that no one in the country has been infected by COVID-19, a claim that has been doubted by experts. To date, there has been no indication that the new general hospital under construction has anything to do with the pandemic.

As per reports, severe sanctions by the US and its allies have created several restrictions for North Korea and the country sought sanction relief during talks with the United States in 2018 and 2019 but the dialogue failed to provide a concrete solution.

(With agency inputs)

