India Is Important For Us, Relationships Based On Common Goals And Values: UAE Ambassador

UAE ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmad Al Banna on Wednesday acknowledged India's ties with the Middle East nation and said that the relationship is based on common goals and values. Speaking at a webinar, Dr. Banna mentioned that the relations between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi have seen an upward trajectory.

"In the last four-and-a-half years, it has been a complete honor, to experience the strong bilateral relationships between the two nations which have escalated to a never seen before on a strategic level and through multi-sector nature," added the UAE ambassador.

Banna further mentioned that the two nations are held together closely, owing to their geographical proximity, common values, and cultural affinity.

UAE ambassador further highlighted that, in the year 2019, the UAE cabinet approved "people of determination protection of abuse policy", which was intended at empowering and protecting them by allowing them to participate effectively within a safe society that would offer them enhanced opportunities and guaranteeing their rights to a dignified life.

"Maintaining a society which is cohesive and preserving identity is one of the six pillars of the national agenda which has been aligned with the vision the nation is supposed to follow in the year 2021," adds Dr. Ahmad Al Banna.

The ambassador also asserted that in the past few years, the UAE has become a nation that is a beacon of tolerance and diversity.

"It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi has been the only city in the middle east that has hosted the special world Olympics since the very fiber of inclusion that was embedded in the society was strengthened and social integration was enhanced," adds UAE ambassador to India.

The ambassador further underlined that the crown prince of Abu Dhabi had announced to pledge 25 million dollars to help fund the global expansion of inclusive education project led by the Special Olympics movement.

The ambassador further mentioned that "the move is just another step to testify the commitment of the country towards the noble cause. The ambassador also mentioned that UAE wishes to work closely with India in many different sectors and on several other projects as well.

"The commitment added a whole new dimension on the already strong partnership," added Dr. Ahmad Al Banna.

(With ANI inputs)