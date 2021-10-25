India Lifts On-arrival Quarantine For Nations With Mutual Recognition Of WHO-approved Vaxx

As India clocked 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has affirmed the implementation of revised guidelines that were announced on October 20. As per the new rules, fully vaccinated international travellers coming from countries with which India has mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates (as approved by WHO) will no longer need to undergo home quarantine. However, the arrival will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test from at least 72 hours before boarding the flights.

"In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals have been reviewed," the MoHFW said in its statement. The new rules will overrule the guidelines issued on February 17, the Union health Ministry mentioned adding that the "international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach." The revised guidelines will be applicable for travellers coming to India from the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia.

India's COVID SOPs for international travellers:

1. Travellers coming from countries with which India has signed mutual COVID-19 vaccine certificate recognition as per WHO standards will no longer require to quarantine provided they are fully vaccinated. The traveller will be from 11 countries: the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia.

2. Partially or unvaccinated travellers will be needed to provide samples and undergo post-arrival COVID-19 tests at airports. Also, they need to self-quarantine themselves at least for 7 days and undergo a re-test on the eighth day.

3. Those planning to travel abroad will need to submit a self-declaration form in the online Air Suvidha portal and upload a negative COVID-19 test report undertaken within 72hours before the journey.

4. All incoming passengers must download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phones.

5. Asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the outbound flights after a thorough thermal screening.

Passengers forging a test report will be liable to face criminal charges, the statement by the Union Health Ministry mentioned. Notably, the new rules will be tweaked from time to time based on the risk assessment, the ministry said. The standard operating procedures as per the new guidelines will begin from today (October 25). The rules will be applicable at all entry points i.e. through the land, air, and seaports.

Image: PTI (representative)