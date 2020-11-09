India Reiterates Solidarity With Nepal In COVID-19 Fight; Gifts 28 ICU Ventilators

India on Sunday, November 8 has gifted 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the embassy said in its statement. So far Nepal has reported 194,453 cases of coronavirus and 1,108 deaths.

“Government of India has donated 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal government to support in its fight against COVID - 19,” the embassy said in a statement.

India reiterates solidarity with Nepal

Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to contain the pandemic during the handing over ceremony, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing all necessary help in this regard, the statement said. Earlier India had also gifted COVID-19 test kits, medicines, and ventilators to the Nepal government to help in its efforts to control the infection.

"The supply of the ventilators follows on earlier COVID-related assistance extended to Nepal- Remdesivir vials on 15 September, ICU ventilators on 9 August, COVID-19 Test Kits (RT-PCR) on 17 May and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine on 22 April", the statement said.

Naravane hands over Rs 5 Lakh to 1971 Indo-Pak War Hero In Nepal

On Friday, Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane handed over the remaining Rs 5 lakh to 70-year-old Lance Havildar (Retd) Dil Bahadur Chhettri, who was decorated with India’s second-highest gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Rifleman Chhettri, who was with the Indian Army’s Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), was known for his bravery and daring acts.

Born on August 21, 1950 in Nepal’s Matta Dang district, he joined the Indian Army on August 21, 1968. In the 1971 war against Pakistan, his Battalion was part of the advance towards Sylhet in Bangladesh. His Battalion was given the specific task of clearing a well-fortified Medium Machine Gun (MMG) enemy post at Atgram.

(With PTI inputs)