'India Shouldn't Worry,' says Russia On Deepening Pakistan Ties; Claims Putin To Visit

Russia on Monday said New Delhi should not be worried about its relationship with Pakistan but noted that Moscow is committed to developing ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin said Russia's ties with Islamabad are "independent" in nature and that his government is mindful of respecting sensitivities of other countries.

'We do not think India should be worried'

"We do not think India should be worried," he said at a media briefing when asked about Russia's military drills with Pakistan as well as trade cooperation.

"Russia is very cautious when it comes to respecting the sensitivities. But at the same time, we regard our relationship with Pakistan as independent in nature and we also have bilateral trade and economic agenda. We are quite committed to develop this relationship further including from the point of view of Pakistan being a partner country in the framework of the SCO," Babushkin said. "At the same time, we have reached advanced-level exercises with India as well," he added.

"Russia is a trusted partner for India and China, and we feel it is vital to ensure a positive atmosphere for cooperation between the two neighbouring Asian giants, including at the platforms of the SCO, BRICS and RIC," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said. The SCO is an eight-nation bloc which is largely dominated by Russia and China and is being increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO. India and Pakistan became permanent members of the SCO in 2017.

Putin may visit India in 2021

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was earlier scheduled to visit India in late 2020, may visit the country during the first six months of the next year, Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

"It became more difficult to maintain contacts due to the pandemic. It has affected the frequency of face-to-face meetings, but the Russian-Indian political and economic dialogue has not become less intense. Summits are the highest point of the dialogue. The summit was due to be held in October. There have been large-scale preparations, but it has been decided by mutual agreement to postpone the meeting until the next year. When will the meeting take place? The sooner the better. I hope we will receive the Russian president in India in the first half of the coming year," Sputnik quoted Kudashev as saying.

(With agency inputs)