MEA S Jaishankar To Participate In SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet Virtually On COVID-19

India will be participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting with its focus cooperative strategies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet will be held through video conference on Wednesday at 1:30 pm IST, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will be attending the conference to discuss the global challenges, preparedness, and response to the pandemic. The meeting will also see the participation of foreign ministers from the eight countries, including Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

MASSIVE: PM Modi Announces Economic Package Of Rs.20 Lakh Crore Worth 10% Of India's GDP

"All member states' FMs will discuss in great depth issues including global cooperation on the fight against the COVID-19, the international and regional situations and the future development of the SCO," Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Tuesday.

Zhao Lijian also appreciated the efforts taken by the SCO member states for conducting anti-virus cooperation and contributing to building a safe community through concrete actions.

READ | UN Discusses Policy solves To Ease Global Covid-19 Pandemic Impact; Affirms SDGs' Urgency

SCO members to discuss best practices to fight Coronavirus

The members will share information on best practices and areas of cooperation to work on containing COVID-19, particularly in the medicine, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical sector, as the world's biggest pharma manufacturers - India, China, Russia - are part of SCP.

The SCO, as an organization, covers three-fifths of the Eurasian continent and nearly half of the human population. With three major economies as part of the grouping, the meeting will focus on how to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Various international organizations will also participate in the meeting to discuss the health and economic crises and ways to overcome the challenges.

The meeting will also focus on preparations for the SCO summit which is scheduled to be held on June 9-10 in St. Petersburg.

READ | Russia Overtakes Italy, UK In Coronavirus Cases, Third Highest Worldwide

READ | India Condemns Terror Attacks In Afghanistan, Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Violence

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits: PTI File photo)