India-US Discuss Efforts To Curb Coronavirus As Numbers Continue To Rise

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and United States' Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Thursday discussed the efforts to curb Coronavirus. The two top representatives stressed on mutual cooperation along with other allies to combat the global crisis.

United State's Spokesperson for the State department Morgan Ortagus said that the US and India have discussed measures to fight Coronavirus. The Spokesperson informed that there was a telephonic conversation between India's Minister for Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar and US' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. US and India reiterated their support for each other and highlighted the importance of cooperation for responding to the global pandemic.

'Importance of close cooperation between India-US'

Morgan Ortagus said: ''Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar by telephone today regarding coordination of efforts to respond to COVID-19. The Secretary highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States, India, and other close partners and allies to combat this international crisis, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains.''

READ | New York Governor Cuomo Issues Heartbreaking Statement as TV Anchor Brother Tests Positive



The Spokesperson said that that apart from Coronavirus, the two sides also focused on peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

''He also reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe'', said Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. The United States acknowledges Indian's role in the region and the Secretary of State during his trip to India had said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India was set to play a global role. The Indo-Pacific region is particularly important for the US as China claims control over the South China sea- which countries like Malaysia, Taiwan object to.

READ | Are Temperature Guns Accurate? Here's How The Coronavirus-era Thermometer Substitutes Work

The two leaders started the conversation by discussing COVID-19 in their countries. The situation in the United States is worrisome as the numbers of those affected by the virus shot up dramatically. With more than 200000 cases, the country is on the top of the list and so far more than 5000 people have lost the battle with the virus. India has seen a slow and steady rise in the number of cases. More than 2000 cases have been detected in India and more than 50 people have died due to the virus.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: AP CM Pema Khandu Retracts 'lockdown Will End On April 15' Tweet

READ | WHO Welcomes India's $24 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package; Cites It To Make Global Point