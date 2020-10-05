Indian Embassy In Myanmar Announces Inauguration Of CESDT Myitkyina

Centre of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDT) in Myitkyina has been declared as inaugurated amid the two-day visit of Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to Myanmar. The agreement to set up CESDT Myitkyina under the ASEAN-India Cooperation Fund was signed in August 2015.

Indian Embassy in Myanmar said that the Centre of Excellence will set sustainable IT infrastructure for advanced training using conventional and virtual classrooms. The project is aimed at imparting intensive teachers training and extending support for ICT curriculum development. After the agreement was signed in 2015, the embassy had said that the project is yet another example of India’s strong commitment to assisting Myanmar in capacity building and human resource development.

🇮🇳 India Myanmar 🇲🇲

CESDT Myitkyina under the #ASEAN-India Cooperation Fund was declared as inaugurated on 5 Oct 2020. It will set up sustainable IT infrastructure for advanced IT training using conventional & virtual classrooms, assisting the spread of IT education in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/HqZ2TkeGjb — India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) October 5, 2020

Read: Foreign Secretary Shringla, Army Chief Meet Myanmar’s Suu Kyi To Discuss Bilateral Issues

Read: India Gives 3,000 Vials Of Remdesivir To 'friendly' Myanmar To Help Fight COVID-19

Meeting with Suu Kyi

Earlier today, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla discussed important bilateral issues with Myanmar’s state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Shringla and General Naravane handed over 3000 vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication, to Suu Kyi as a part of India’s contribution to help Myanmar fight against COVID-19.

Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that India-Myanmar relations are historic, multifaceted and marked by mutual trust and respect. It stressed that India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its “Neighborhood First” and “Act East” policies. There have been few direct exchanges between the two sides due to the pandemic situation.

“In the recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people to people links,” MEA said.

The ministry further added that the visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The two-day visit by Naravane and Shringla comes weeks before Myanmar elections, five years after the last general elections which was marred with allegations of voter fraud and misuse of social media platforms.

Read: Army Chief Naravane And Foreign Secretary Shringla To Travel To Myanmar On Sunday

Read: DRI Seizes 33 Kgs Gold Worth Over Rs 17 Cr Being Smuggled Into India From Myanmar