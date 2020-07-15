Indian Envoy Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

Discussing bilateral cooperation on global platforms including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Tuesday. According to the Embassy of Russian Federation in India, the officials discussed India's election to UNSC in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member.

"Deputy Foreign Ministry Vershinin met with Ambassador of India to Russia Varma to discuss the cooperation at various international platforms, including in the context of India's election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member," the Embassy said.

Earlier on July 2, In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia. Both leaders discussed the effective measures taken by their respective countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, they agreed to have a closer India-Russia relationship for jointly tackling the challenges of the post-COVID world. PM Modi conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the annual bilateral Summit later in 2020. During the conversation, the Russian President reiterated his commitment to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations in all spheres.

Furthermore, Earlier in June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Moscow for a three-day visit. During his visit, he visited the Indian Embassy and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue. Additionally, Defence Secretary Dr.Ajay Kumar met Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Col. General AV Fomin. In his meeting with Russia Deputy PM Yury Borisov, Singh discussed ways to increase defence cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI)

