PM Modi Spells Out 3-point Relevance Mantra On World Skills Day; Lists 4 Daily Covid Tasks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out a three-point mantra to stay relevant amid the changing nature of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic - "skill, re-skill, and up-skill". Addressing the nation on 5th World Youth Skill Day, PM Modi spoke about the change in the work culture along with the nature of the job during the pandemic, and the impact of technology on it. PM Modi, in response to people's queries about how to stay relevant amid the dynamic changes seen in the market, gave the three-point mantra to stay relevant.

'Skill. Re-skill. Up-skill'

Explaining the importance of learning skills, PM Modi cited the example of making a chair from a piece of wood - explaining that the effort ensured that alongside picking up a new skill, a value was also added to that piece of wood. PM Modi said that the 'Skill, re-skill & upskill' mantra was very significant to human life and that they should be followed meticulously.

"Skill is something which we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others," said PM Modi

"People ask me that in these times when businesses & markets are changing so fast how to stay relevant. This question is even more important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill."

"I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of the pandemic, along with work culture, the nature of the job has also changed & the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times," PM Modi added.

PM Modi reminded the nation to take the utmost care as the fight against COVID-19 pandemic continues. In his concluding remarks, PM Modi urged the citizens to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands regularly with soap and to stop spitting in public.

