Congress Chides PM Modi For Not Naming China In Ladakh Speech, Alleges 'weak' Leadership

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address to the Armed Forces in Ladakh. Mentioning that the PM had also failed to name China in the Mann Ki Baat on June 28, speech to the nation on June 30, he questioned why the former was so "weak" in the face of the Chinese aggression. On the other hand, his senior party colleague Salman Khurshid sought to credit the Congress leadership for the PM's visit to Ladakh.

He stated that the PM carried the good wishes and support of the entire nation. At the same time, he contended that the border was not the right place to make a policy announcement. According to the former Union Minister, the policy on China must be discussed in New Delhi.

Read: PM Modi Visits Injured Jawans At Leh Army Hospital; Says 'world Is Analysing Their Feat'

28 जून 2020 -

“मन की बात” में चीन का नाम नहीं।



30 जून 2020 -

“राष्ट्र के नाम” संदेश में चीन का नाम नहीं।



3 जुलाई 2020 -

“सैनिकों से बात” में चीन का नाम नहीं।



मज़बूत भारत के प्रधानमंत्री इतने कमजोर क्यों?

चीन का नाम तक लेने से गुरेज़ क्यों?

चीन से आँख में आँख डाल कब बात होगी? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 3, 2020

Read: PM Modi In Leh: Bollywood Stars Filled With Pride On Leader's Message For Armed Forces

Salman Khurshid remarked, "I think our party leadership has contextualised this visit. PM has gone to give support to our men deployed at the border, he carries good wishes and support of the whole nation. Point is that is the border right place to make a large pronouncement of policy? Is he saying that there is no place of war at the border? Is he saying there is a place for war? It all should be said over here. I think the rest of the things should be discussed."

PM Modi visits Ladakh

During his surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi not only visited a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet but also the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating. Addressing the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP in Nimu, PM Modi asserted that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by their sacrifice, valour and resolve. He opined that the people were relaxed as the country's security was in such capable hands.

He added that every citizen is motivated to work day and night for India because of the resolve shown by the soldiers at the border. On this occasion, the PM observed that the bravery shown by the soldiers in the Galwan clash had showcased India's strength to the entire world. Acknowledging the contribution of women soldiers, he stated that this was an inspiration for the nation. were present for the interaction.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Responds 'Someone Is Lying' About Ladakh After PM Modi's Speech To Troops