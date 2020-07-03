China Fumes At PM Modi's 'expansionism' Jibe, Claims India 'fabricating' Border Disputes

In its first response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's indirect jibe on its expansionist designs, China rejected the allegation contending that it was not grounded in facts. Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India stated that her nation had successfully resolved boundary disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries through peaceful negotiations. She claimed that the land borders had turned into bonds of friendly cooperation. Moreover, she accused the PM of exaggerating and fabricating China's disputes with its neighbours.

#China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours. — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) July 3, 2020

'Era of expansionism is over'

Taking a veiled dig at China amid the tensions along the LAC, PM Modi stated that the era of expansionism is over. In his interaction with the personnel of the Army, Air Force, and ITBP at Leh earlier in the day, he observed that only development is relevant in the present and the future. Recalling that expansionism has historically posed a threat to world peace, he affirmed that expansionist powers have always met their downfall.

Thereafter, the PM asserted that the entire world had rallied against expansionism currently and is focused on development. His veiled attack assumes significance as China has had territorial claims on land and sea pertaining to 21 countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Russia and North Korea. During his address to the Forces, the PM also mentioned that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by their sacrifice, valour and resolve.

PM Modi remarked, "Friends, the era of expansionism is over. This is the era of development. In the fast-changing times, only development is relevant. There are opportunities only for development. And only development is the pillar of the future. In the last few centuries, expansionism sought to destroy humanity. When (a nation) is obsessed with the victory of expansionism, it has always posed a threat to world peace. History has shown us that such powers have met their end or had to change their path. This has been the experience of the world always. Banking on this experience, the entire world has rallied against expansionism. Today, the world is dedicated to development and is encouraging a competitive environment for development."

