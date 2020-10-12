Indians In UAE No Longer Need To Register With Embassy To Fly Back To Country

Air India Express, on October 12, announced that Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will no longer be needed to register with the Indian Embassy for travelling back to the nation. As part of the Air Bubble agreement between the two countries, the airline said that passengers travelling from UAE to India can book flights directly with Air India Express.

While taking to Twitter, Air India Express said, “As India and UAE are part of the Air Bubble agreement, the registration of passengers is no longer required and the bookings may be done directly with Air India Express”.

#FlyWithIX : Registration with the Indian Embassy is no longer required for passengers traveling from the UAE to India!@IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/3tvwErO5jr — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) October 12, 2020

Phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission

Last week, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had said that the Vande Bharat Mission of the central government has brought back nearly 20 lakh employable Indians to the country from foreign shores. The Ministry of External Affairs had also informed that under the phase seven of the Vande Bharat Mission, which has been operational since October 1, 873 international flights have been scheduled from 25 countries to be operated during the course of October 2020.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that the Phase 7 mission include flights from among the 14 countries with which India has a bilateral 'air bubble' arrangement in place. He added that the air bubble agreement has been working satisfactorily. Further, Srivastava also said that the flights in phase 7 include Air India and Air India Express flights, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings.

At an online media briefing, he said, “We continue to assess demand for repatriation from other countries and project the requirements to Air India so that more flights can be scheduled in the coming days”.

