Indonesia: 22 Killed, 27 Missing As Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts For Second Time

A destructive volcanic eruption in Indonesia's Java Island has wreaked havoc for the second time on Monday in which nearly 22 people lost their lives. On 4 December, Mount Semeru in Java began releasing scorching clouds of ash forcing thousands of people to leave their houses, while several remain missing. In a recent update, Indonesia's disaster agency stated that 27 individuals have been missing after the eruption, Kyodo News reported.

As per the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, the volcanic eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java has displaced almost 2,000 people, destroyed at least 3,000 homes, and wounded 169 people. Authorities stated that burning ash from the 3,676 metres high volcano had spread further than 4 kilometres from the crater near its summit. Search and rescue operations were ongoing for inhabitants who could have been buried by the volcanic material.

Mount Semeru will continue to be active even after the second eruption

Furthermore, experts have been warning of further seismic activity following its second eruption in Mount Semeru which is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. "Before and after the December 4 eruption, it will continue to be active,” citing the warning of Liswanto, the chief of the Semeru Volcano Observatory, Mirror reported. The chief went on to say that people must be more cautious since the threat is still present.

The National Search and Rescue Agency's operations director, Brig. Gen. Wuryanto said at a press conference, pointing to chilly lava created by heavy rainfall, “Weather, such as rain, has become the main obstacle of our rescuers because it will endanger them," as per Kyodo News. Wuryanto further hopes that the weather would be favourable in the coming days, adding that on Tuesday search efforts would start in two other villages and in a sand mining sector, which were among the most hit.

With continuous eruptions, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has recommended inhabitants and others stay 1-5 kilometres away from the volcano's top, depending on their location. The rain which has caused mudslides are also a concern, according to the centre.

In addition to this, earlier on Saturday, lava and searing gas poured up to 800 metres to a neighbouring river at least twice and residents were advised to stay approximately 5 kilometres away from the crater's entrance. According to Eko Budi Lelono, head of the geological survey centre, the eruption was sparked by a thunderstorm and days of rainfall which eroded and finally destroyed the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter Semeru.

