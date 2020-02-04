Indonesia: Authorities Cancel Contest For Removing Tyre Off Crocodile's Neck

Indonesian authorities have called off the cash reward to any person who would have removed a motorbike tyre stuck around a crocodile's neck and survive. The 13-foot reptile was spotted at Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, and has had a tyre stuck in its neck for quite long. For several years, local conservation authorities have tried their best but have failed to find a way to untangle the croc.

The authorities had posted about offering an unspecified reward for an outsider who could help them in removing the tyre out of crocodile's neck. A video had also surfaced on the internet where the reptile can be seen gasping for air. The video had sparked worries that the tyre was choking the beast to death.

After the most recent sighting of the crocodile, the governor of the province instructed his resource-strapped conservation agency to figure a way out that puts an end to years of failure. Hence, the idea of the contest was born.

Officially cancelled the contest

However, now the environment ministry has said that it would redouble the efforts to free the reptile from the rubber around its neck. Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency Head Hasmuni Hasmar officially declared the cancellation of the contest.

Previously, the agency had offered few details on the reward, or how some outsiders could pull off the task. The agency's chief has reportedly said that cash for the rescuer will come out of his own pocket. He also issued a warning that they were not calling on amateurs to hunt down the reptile, but are looking for people with a background in wildlife rescue and a sense of conservation.

Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency had also said that the officials are asking the general public to remain away from the reptile's habitat and refrain from disturbing it.

