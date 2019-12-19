Kenya: Video Of Lioness Saving Her Cubs In Crocodile Infested River Is Winning Hearts

A video that has been currently doing the rounds of the internet, a lioness can be seen saving her young cub from being swept away in a crocodile-infested river. The video was captured by photographer Luca Bracali at the River Ewaso Ny'iro in Kenya.

Lioness saves her cub

The video shows the mother lion crossing the river with her three young cubs. As they near the bank one of the cubs apparently loses its footing. The lioness who towers above her cubs notices the cub disappear under the water and quickly jumps in to rescue the cub before the cub is swept away by the flowing river. Fortunately, all three of the cubs managed to make their way safely across the river.

Luca Bracali who shoot the video was shocked to see cubs so young crossing the river, something that they routinely do not do. Even Bracali's guide was shocked to see this and claimed that in his 10 years he had never seen anything like it.

The Maasai Mara which is also known as the Masai Mara is a large game reserve in Narok County in Kenya. The game reserve borders the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The game reserve is named after the Maasai people in their honour. The game reserve is famous for its lions, leopards, cheetahs and many other animals that roam freely on the reserve. A large majority of animals like the wildebeest, Zebra and gazelle migrated to and from the Serengeti.

Read: El Clasico Preview: Lionel Messi And Co. Look To Continue El Clasico Winning Streak

Read: Lionel Messi Gives His Views On 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard And More

The game reserve was only established in 1961 as a wildlife sanctuary. The Masai Mara covers 1,510 square kilometres. It is the northernmost section of the Marai-Serengeti ecosystem. The terrain is primarily open grassland with seasonal rivers.

In a similar story, a lioness was photographed saving her cub from a landslide.

Mother of the Year! Mom saves her lion cub from a mudslide. pic.twitter.com/V4mzUDcTIl — Oh That's Amazing (@OhThatsAmazing) November 23, 2013

Read: Diego Maradona Rates Alfredo Di Stefano Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Read: Lionel Messi Named Best Footballer In Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Even In Top 10