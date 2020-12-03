Indonesia Based Man, Also Known As The 'Con Queen Of Hollywood' Arrested

After years of investigation, on November 26, police arrested the 41-year-old Hargobind Tahilramani, who is also known as the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hargobind is an Indonesian man, who impersonated powerful female figures like Amy Pascal and Kathleen Kennedy. He used these personas to show people that he will make their career in creative arts. With this, he made them travel to Indonesia and then made them pay for services such as driving, fixing with the promise of reimbursement and then disappeared with their money.

Con queen of Hollywood arrested

He was going by the name of Gobind Tahil at the time of the arrest and was seized during an early morning raid. The con queen appeared before a magistrate in Manchester late last week. He was accompanied by a defense attorney provided by the government. K2’s executive chair, Jules Kroll, in a statement said that the integrity of K2 commends the efforts of the United States, British, and Indonesian law enforcement agencies for their work in bringing the individual to justice.

Read: Indonesian Minister Apologizes After Arrest On Bribe Charge

His catfishing operation has lured many people. According to the reports of The Hollywood reporter, by the year 2017, he was impersonating former Sony chair Amy Pascal, Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy and former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing. He also sought out highly visible people in various other domains like media, politics and international business. Until last month, he was promising people to give them back their money. He impersonated personalities like Wendi Murdoch, the wife of Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch, and Christine Hearst Schwarzman, the intellectual property lawyer and wife of billionaire Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Read: 'Lucky' Indonesian Man Becomes Millionaire After Meteorite Crashes Through Roof; See Pics

He targeted a dozen people from various domains like makeup artists, photographers, actors and stunt performers. Being a child of immigrants from Pakistan and Hong Kong, the man was raised in Jakarta. He came to the United States when he was 18 and attended college for 2 years. Even as a student, he was in legal trouble. As per the public court records, he was named in a lawsuit which involved misappropriation of school funds.

Read: Indonesian President Speaks Ahead Of APEC Summit

Also Read: Indonesia Continues 'Jurassic Park' Construction Despite Threat To Komodo Dragons

(Image Credits: Unsplash)