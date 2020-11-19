'Lucky' Indonesian Man Becomes Millionaire After Meteorite Crashes Through Roof; See Pics

A man with a humble background in Kolang, Indonesia became an instant millionaire after a meteorite worth $1.8 million (Dh6,611,760) crashed into house, breaking through his roof. The 33-year-old Josua Hutagalung, a coffin maker by profession, was alarmed to hear the huge booming sound that rocked his household. Upon inspection, he spotted a mysterious stone weighing 2.1kg in his living room. Taking to his Facebook account, Joshua wrote, “Suddenly a black rock fell from the sky. Surprised me.” He shared the images of the meteorite, leaving the internet stunned as they called the event a “good sign”.

According to Indonesia’s local news website Kompas, the man was busy working near his home constructing a coffin when the incident took place. The massive space rock shot straight from the sky into his hut, tearing through the concrete, and landed rolling by a veranda. The loud noise rattled all of the neighbourhood as people gathered to enquire what had happened. Speaking to Kompas, Joshua informed that when he first held the stone in utter confusion, it was still warm. He added that as he didn't know much about the piece of stone, he decided to keep it. He further said that the sound of the meteorite crash was so loud that parts of the house had shaken.

Sold the meteorite

Later, Joshua consulted a specialist rock collector, who informed that the meteorite cost around $1.8 million, which was equivalent to the man’s 30 years of salary. The father-of-three sold the meteorite and collected cash, sufficient for his family to survive through their lifetime. In an interview with the newspaper The Sun, Joshua said that the incident was lucky for him, and earned him fame as people gathered around his house to see the mysterious stone. Many people turned up out of curiosity to check out the stone before he sold it, Joshua said. Meanwhile, the meteorite is being dubbed as Kolang, after the location of Joshua’s home where it crashed.

