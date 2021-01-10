Indonesia Boeing 737 Passenger Plane Crash Site Traced; Body Parts, Debris Found  

Indonesian authorities informed on Sunday that rescuers have located the site where the Boeing 737 passenger plane had crashed shortly after take-off from the country's capital Jakarta with 62 passengers on board. According to AP, the rescuers have pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea. The passenger plane, Sriwijaya Air, which lost contact soon after takeoff, had crashed in water not far from Jakarta.

The flight was carrying 62 passengers, including children

Earlier on Saturday, a Boeing spokesperson said that the company is still in touch with Sriwijaya Air and is ready to support the families of the victims.

''Human body parts and debris of the plane were found,'' Captain EKo Surya Hadi, commander of Trisula coast guard ship. The flight was carrying 62 passengers, including children and had lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, reported flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The rapid depletion of altitude reportedly occurred four minutes after departure from Jakarta airport.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic", which had been in service for more than 26 years, since May 1994. According to Flightradar24, the Sriwijaya airplane disappeared from the radar at 07:40:27 UTC time. The Transportation Ministry of Indonesia had informed a news channel that the flight went off the radar at 2:40 pm local time and that search and rescue operations were underway.

(With Agency Inputs)