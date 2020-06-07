Indonesia Cancels Hajj Plans Amid Covid Fear; Cites 'uncertanity' From Saudi Authorities

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Indonesia has cancelled plans to attend the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year. Indonesia, being the world's biggest Muslim-majority country sends more than 2,20,000 people every year to Hajj. Indonesia has stated that there has been no clarification from the Saudi authorities about the final decision on Hajj due in July. Last month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman pressed Riyadh to announce its decision.

"The government has decided to cancel the Hajj 2020 as the Saudi Arabian authorities failed to provide certainty. This was a very bitter and difficult decision. But we have a responsibility to protect our pilgrims and Hajj workers," Fachrul Razi, Indonesia's religious affairs minister said during a news conference in the capital, Jakarta.

However, Saudi authorities had earlier said that the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages - which attract millions of travellers from around the world - will remain suspended until further notice.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

Indonesia on Saturday reported nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a new single-day high for the country that brought its total caseload past 30,000, as the government unveiled a stimulus package worth $47.6 billion to anchor the virus-battered economy. The health ministry said there were 993 newly infected people over the past 24 hours. Indonesia has confirmed 30,514 cases, including 1,801 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has reported 95,000 cases so far and 642 deaths. On Friday, the kingdom reimposed 3 PM curfew in Jiddah and banned prayers in mosques. Back in March, Saudi Arabia had suspended daily prayers and weekly Friday prayers inside and outside the walls of the two mosques in Mecca and Medina to limit the spread of coronavirus. It had also suspended congregational prayers in other mosques in the country apart from imposing lockdown. The kingdom had planned a phased reopening amid economic crisis amid Coronavirus lockdown.

In the first phase between May 26 and May 28, it eased curfews in all areas, apart from Mecca, and allowed cars to ply between 6 am and 3 pm. Shops and malls were also reopened. Phase two is going on from May 31 and will continue till June 20. Friday prayers at mosques have been allowed in this phase apart from in the city of Mecca. Domestic travel restrictions - including internal flights - have also been lifted. Restaurants, barbers, cinemas, sports clubs, gyms, and other entertainment facilities have been allowed to reopen with gatherings of less than 50 people. The third phase will begin on June 21.



