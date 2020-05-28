Saudi Arabia Moving For Premier League TV rights To Ensure £300m Newcastle United Takeover

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to bid for the Premier League TV rights deal in order to neutralise concerns surrounding the Newcastle United takeover deal. The Newcastle takeover has been thrown into jeopardy due to the illegal broadcasting of sporting events in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is at the final stages of completing the Newcastle takeover but the issue over the broadcasting rights in the Middle East has been a cause of concern for the Premier League.

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabia pirated broadcasting

According to reports from The Mirror, Saudi Arabia is prepared to bid for Premier League TV rights to ensure there are no final hiccups while completing the Newcastle takeover. Reports from The Guardian initially claimed that the Saudi Arabia government is in control of the pirated television broadcasting channel, beoutQ. While the Premier League is yet to signal the green light for the Newcastle United takeover, the incoming Saudi Arabian owners are eager to negotiate Premier League TV rights for the country to avoid facing any legal problems in the future. FIFA, UEFA, as well as the Premier League and LaLiga have previously tried to take legal action against the illegal streaming of football matches in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, beIN Sports' deal with the Middle East and North Africa is set to be renegotiated next year as their three-year contract expires in 2022. However, Saudi Arabia believes that they have the financial power to outbid their Qatar-based rivals over the broadcasting rights. With the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to take control of 80 percent of Newcastle United, should the Newcastle takeover deal go through.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's wait to become Newcastle United owner

The Newcastle United takeover will spell the end of the 13-year-long reign of Mike Ashley at the helm of the club. Reports claim that the Saudi Crown Prince has already made a deposit towards Newcastle United takeover. Premier League chiefs are now running their fit and proper person test - rebranded in 2011 as the Owners’ and Directors’ Test - on the potential new owners with the Newcastle United takeover in its final stages of completion.

