UK Asks Those Returning From Wuhan To 'isolate' Themselves To Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies in China, claiming more than a hundred lives, UK has ramped-up its precautions. People who have returned to the UK from the Chinese city of Wuhan, considered as the epicentre of the pandemic, have been asked by the authorities to 'self-isolate' themselves. This move means that nearly 1,460 people who have returned from Wuhan since January 10 should isolate themselves for 14 days from the date of leaving the country for Britain.

Read - Doctor Claims To Have Found Medicinal Cure For Deadly Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the government is doing 'everything they can' get their citizens out of the Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. Officials have also estimated nearly 200 British nationals in a country where several cities are currently under lockdown. Therefore, since Britain is in communication with its international partners to bring its citizens to home country and the move is completed by the Foreign Office, health officials will ask them to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock has reportedly said in the House of Commons that since the virus does not cause any symptoms, the recent returnees from Wuhan have been asked to 'stay indoors' and 'avoid contact with other people'. Hancock also wants the people who returned from China to not leave their home until they get advice from a clinician.

Read - Japan Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Man Who Has Never Been To China

Newest Coronavirus victim has never been to China

Japan has confirmed a victim of Coronavirus who has never been to China on January 28. This comes as an unprecedented development in the deadly outbreak for the medical officials who had identified the epicentre of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan, city of 11 million people.

The virus has already claimed nearly 106 lives in China with 4,515 confirmed cases as other international leaders plan to evacuate their citizens from the country. According to the National Health Commission, 976 are in serious condition.

Countries taking preventative measures

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

The US was preparing to fly their citizens out of the city as Wuhan along with other major cities is under lockdown. UK and Japan had also put forth their plans to bring their citizens 'home'.

Read - Japan Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Man Who Has Never Been To China

Read - Coronavirus: Preparations For Evacuating Indians Stranded In Hubei Has Begun, Says MEA

(With Agency Inputs | Image source: AP)