Indonesia Minister Turns Himself In For COVID Aid Graft; Prez Says He Won't Protect Anyone

Indonesia’s Social Affair Minister Juliari Batubara on December 6 turned himself in after the anti-corruption agency named him as a suspect in a graft case related to the government’s COVID-19 social aid program. Batubara, who is a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), is the second minister in President Joko Widodo’s Cabinet to be arrested for graft in the past two weeks. According to Associated Press, Batubara arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) hours after the commission’s Chairman Firli Bahuri called him to surrender in a news conference just before midnight Saturday.

While speaking at a press conference, Bahuri said that Batubara allegedly received $1.2 million in kickbacks from suppliers of staple foods used in the COVID-19 social assistance program in the Greater Jakarta area. He further said that the suppliers were asked to set aside $0.7 for each package of basic food distributed to the poor for Batubara’s benefit. Bahuri added that the social affair minister could now face up to life in prison if found guilty of stealing public money.

Unlike other regions in Indonesia that receive coronavirus relief aids in cash, people in the Greater Jakarta area received the aids in staple foods, including rice, old and canned sardines. In the implementation of the first period of the basic food assistance package, KPK suspected that the suppliers' collected millions in kickbacks, some of which they gave to Batubara. Later, for the second period of implementing the basic food assistance package, KPK noted that the fee money collected from October 2020 to December 2020 was also used for Batubara’s needs.

Bahuri said, “We will not stop here. We will closely watch how the government’s social assistance is being procured and channelled during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Prez Widodo on Batubara’s involvement in corruption

Meanwhile, as Batubara’s case is the second in Widodo’s Cabinet, his credibility in fighting corruption could further be tarnished. However, while taking to Facebook, the Indonesian President said that he will “not protect anyone” who is involved in corruption. In the post, Widodo suggested state officials create a system that closes the loopholes. He further said that the government will continue to consistently support efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption.

Widodo wrote, “From the very beginning, I reminded the ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet: no corruption! A state official should create a system that closes the loopholes for corruption both in the APBN and APBD for provinces, districts and cities. Especially if it is related to public money, such as social assistance in the context of handling the impact of a pandemic and restoring the national economy”.

He added, “For this reason, regarding the stipulation of Social Minister Juliari P Batubara as a suspect by the KPK earlier this morning, I respect the ongoing legal process. I will not protect anyone who is involved in corruption. The government will continue to consistently support efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption. I believe that the KPK works in a transparent, open and professional manner”.

