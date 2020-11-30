Last Updated:

IN PICS | Indonesia's Mt Ili Lewotolok Erupts Spewing Smoke 4km High, Thousands Evacuated

Mount Ili Lewotolok in Lembata, Indonesia erupted on November 29 unleashing a thick column of smoke and grey ash to up to four kilometres into the sky. 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Currently, at ‘Level II alert’ as per the nation’s geological agency’s latest update, the volcano eruption triggered a flight warning along with the closure of the local airport. 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Even the 1.2 miles no-go zone around Mount Ili Lewotolok was expanded to 2.5 miles (or 4 km) with flights advised to avoid the area as volcanic ash continued to the west.

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Following the eruption on Sunday, more than 2,700 residents were forced the evacuate, causing panic. There are, fortunately, no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in the remote area. 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Indonesia’s geological agency advised the citizens “to not carry out any activities within a 4km radius from the crater.” The eruption “was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 34mm". 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with “hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas”.

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Meanwhile, with a population of over 27 crores, Indonesia is reportedly home to at least 130 active volcanoes because of its position on the ‘Ring of Fire’.

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
In 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands, Anak Krakatau erupted and caused an underwater landslide that later on unleashed a tsunami that killed hundreds of people. 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
Moreover, earlier this month, following the detection of rumbles in Indonesia’s most active Mount Merapi volcano, the evacuation was also initiated. 

Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts
The head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center cautioned that Mount Merapi volcano could erupt at any time and its clouds could unleash up to the height of 5km. 

