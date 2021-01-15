Indonesia Plane Crash: Investigators Recover Technical Information From Flight Recorder

Indonesian investigator on January 15 informed that they have downloaded the technical information from the crashed passenger jet’s flight recorder, days after the plane slammed into the Java Sea. According to AP, more searchers and rescuers have joined the search for wreckage and victims from the plane crash. Additionally, the National Search and Rescue Agency mission coordinator, Rasman said, the aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet is being expanded too.

“There are 330 parameters and everything is in good condition. We are learning about it now,” Soerjanto Tjahjono, chairman of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, said.

Earlier this week, the search team had retrieved one of the two black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air's flight 182. The flight data recorder (FDR) of the plane was also recovered. Now, the recorder, which holds information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet in less than a minute before crashing into waters off Jakarta on Saturday.

The 4,132 searches and rescue personnel, on the other hand, are supported by 14 aeroplanes, 62 ships and 21 rafts boats. The team is using an underwater metal detector and remotely operated vehicle to find human remains, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and more wreckage. The plane carried 62 people and families have been providing DNA samples to identify victims. National Police spokesperson Rusdi Hartono said that 12 people so far had been identified, including a flight attendant and an off-duty pilot.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue team has already recovered debris of the crashed flight from the Java Sea, which has been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee for investigation. The Sriwijaya Air's flight 182 went off the radar on January 9, moments after the departure from the capital Jakarta. The flight, which was travelling to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, disappeared from the radar at 2:40 pm local time, according to the country's Transportation Ministry. The aircraft reportedly lost more than 10,000 in altitude in just one minute before vanishing from the radar. Sriwijaya Air's Boeing flight was carrying 62 people, including six crew members.

