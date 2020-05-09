Indonesia Reports 533 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Toll

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Indonesia has reported over 500 new coronavirus cases on May 9. These new cases constitute the biggest one day increase in infected for Indonesia since the pandemic started. According to reports, the health ministry has stated that these new cases take the tally of positive coronavirus cases to 13,645.

As per reports, in addition to the 533 new cases, 16 people also passed away due to coronavirus related complications and thereby taking the death toll to 956. Almost 3,000 people in Indonesia have also managed to fully recover from the coronavirus.

Impact on economy

According to reports, as the coronavirus impact is being felt across the globe, Indonesia has recorded its slowest growth rate in almost two decades. The pandemic has impacted exports, investment and consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy. According to reports, gross domestic product in Indonesia only expanded by about 2.97 per cent in the month of January-March as compared to the same time last year. The last time that Indonesia saw a slower growth rate than the one it is experiencing now was during the fourth quarter of 2001.

In addition to the economy being severely effected, the Indonesian government has decided to postpone the regional elections as well. The Indonesian Election Commission decided to postpone the elections after multiple organizers of the elections tested positive for COVID-19 and were therefore unable to perform their tasks.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 276,484 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 4,029,543 people. Out of the total infections, 1,394,289 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

