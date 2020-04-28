PM Modi Discusses COVID With Indonesian Prez, Says 'close Cooperation Will Be Important'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. Amid the ongoing crisis, the Prime Minister has been reaching out to leaders of several countries ensuring and assuring cooperation in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

READ | China Issues Stung First Response As ICMR Cancels 15 Lakh Inaccurate Covid Test Kits Order

At present, there are 21,632 active Coronavirus cases in India. While 6,868 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease, 934 have succumbed to it.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: No New Case In 80 Districts Since 7 Days; Total Tally 29,435

PM-CMs meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers on Monday via videoconferencing on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting which lasted two-and-a-half-hours came just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown on May 3. According to the official statement, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister during this period of crisis, and also highlighted the efforts undertaken by them in containing the virus.

READ | Supreme Court Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Kin & 2 Registrars Quarantined

In the interaction, Prime Minister underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. He added that India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries. The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

READ | 'Maintain Spirit', Says Boris Johnson, In First Public Address Post COVID Recovery

Prime Minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months. Reiterating the mantra of ‘do gaz doori’, he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead. He added that under the circumstances, everyone’s aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.