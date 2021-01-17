Indonesia: Rescue Team Struggles After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sulawesi Island

On Friday, January 15, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island which left at least 49 people dead and hundreds injured. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts are becoming a major problem for the rescue team as it continues its rescue operation. There have been cargo planes which supplied food, tents, blankets and other supplies from Jakarta.

Rescue team struggles

As per the reports by AP, National Search and Rescue Agency’s operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji said that the rescues recovered three bodies in the rubble, taking the death toll to 49. Out of the 49 people, 40 people were killed in Mamuju and 9 bodies were recovered from the Majene district. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said that a total of 415 houses in Majene were damaged and about 15,000 people were moved to shelters.

Read: Indonesia Plane Crash: Investigators Recover Technical Information From Flight Recorder

(Motorists make their way through a road affected by an earthquake-triggered landslide near Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

(A motorist rides past the wreckage of a car damaged in an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

The earthquake struck at the depth of 18 kilometres with the USGC reporting the epicentre to be 32 kilometres south of the city of Mamuju district. The earthquake triggered landslides in several areas, causing hundreds of people to flee their homes to seek safety. According to the Associated Press, at least 10 people have died so far across the region, while an estimated 200 people remain injured. The earthquake reportedly caused over 300 buildings, including homes, a hospital, clinic, and hotels to collapse.

Pope expresses grief

Pope Francis expressed his grief on the matter through a telegram as he said, “heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this natural disaster". Offering his encouragement to the rescue team, he invoked “the divine blessings of strength and hope". International humanitarian missions including the Water Mission, Save the Children and the International Federation of Red Cross have also joined in the efforts to provide relief to those in need.

Read: Rescuers Extract Body From Rubble Of Indonesia Quake

According to the report, another earthquake struck the same region on Thursday. A 5.9 undersea earthquake hit Sulawesi island causing several homes in the region to collapse. However, no human casualty was reported on Thursday. Indonesia, which is the world's largest island nation, is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, primarily because of its location in the Pacific Basin.

Read: Indonesia: Boeing Plane Wreckage Found In Java Sea, Rescue Operations Underway

Also Read: Indonesia Plane Crash: Navy Divers Retrieve Black Box From Java Sea

(Image Credits: AP)