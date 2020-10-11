International Day Of The Girl Child: UN Chief, UNICEF Exec Director Urge Support For Girls

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, United Nations (UN), its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore posted their important messages on social media. To mark #DayOfTheGirl, while Fore called for supporting the girls, Guterres noted that the young girls are the “new leaders” in the present time and credited them for mobilising global movements. Echoing the same message of solidarity, all branches of the intergovernmental organization posted videos and messages informing about the situation of girls across the globe and urged that their voices shall be heard.

Girls everywhere are already changing the world.



On Sunday's #DayOfTheGirl & every day, let’s listen to girls and follow their leadership as we reimagine an equal world for every child. https://t.co/LyJOSS86Th via @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/IUQ6NsWQQg — United Nations (@UN) October 10, 2020

Teenage girls are the new leaders of our time, creating global movements for change.



They are ready for the challenge.



On this International #DayOfTheGirl, let’s stand together with them and for them. pic.twitter.com/dYZTgRKg6I — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 11, 2020

Support girls.

Listen to girls.

Help girls realize their dreams.#DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/29f1YzUq4I — Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) October 11, 2020

‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’

In 2011, UN declared October 11 to be celebrated as the International Day of the Girl Child across the world, and this year, announced the theme as ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’. Keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, UN said in a statement that the progress for adolescent girls has failed to match with the realities of the world. Under 2020 theme of International Day of the Girl, UN called for people to be inspired by what girls see as the change they seek, the big or small solutions that they are leading.

UN said in a statement, “In 2020, we commemorate 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, everywhere. Generation Equality was also launched in early 2020 as a multi-year, multi-partner campaign and movement for bold action on gender equality.”

While sharing how the public can indulge in the international observance day, the UN said that people can share stories of inspiring girls or girls-led organisations who are coming up with creative solutions or heading a positive social change. These changes can range from gender equality, climate crisis among others. UN urged everyone to “amplify” the leadership of girls along with their actions and impact to motivate others.

