International Day Of Girl Child:ICC Shares Empowering Posts With Hashtag 'Day Of The Girl'

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The world is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, an initiative started by the United Nations nine years ago with the ai to promote the rights of a girl child across the globe. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took the opportunity to mark the special day on social media in order to promote the just cause. The ICC took to Twitter to share pictures of girls playing the game of cricket in different parts of the world. ICC captioned all of those pictures using the hashtag '#DayofTheGirl'.
Read: This International Day Of The Girl Child Must Be Treated As A Special One: Population Foundation Of India
Her game too 💪 #DayOfTheGirl— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020
📍 Dhaka
📷 Moinuddin Ahmad pic.twitter.com/rP8dj7BW40
She bowls, she bats, she fields.— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020
She dreams.
She inspires. #DayOfTheGirl | @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/dKEepNiy7c
A game for all ❤️— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020
📍 Bangladesh#DayOfTheGirl | 📷 Asma Ul Hosna Shimu pic.twitter.com/Qcbvm8WTNj
Read: International Coffee Day 2020: History, Significance And Quotes To Mark Occasion
According to the United Nations, every one in four girls aged 15-19 years is unemployed compared to one in ten boys of the same age group. The global body said that by 2021 about 435 million women and girls across the world will be living on less than $2 a day, including the 47 million recent pushed into poverty as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak. UN says that one in every three women have faced sexual or physical violence. Data shows that these violence has significantly increased since the COVID-19 induced lockdown, particularly domestic violence.
Read: International Translation Day 2020 Theme, Significance And Quotes To Send
This year, the United Nations is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child under the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”. The UN has urged people to share stories of inspiring adolescent girls or girl-led organizations who are developing innovative solutions or leading efforts towards positive social change, including gender equality, in their communities and nations. The United Nations adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for empowering women and girls. In 2011, the UN declared October 11 as a day to celebrate International Day for Girl Child.
Read: International Day Of Peace: World Leaders Send Message Of Equality And Unity
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Warner-Pandey add 50 runs for the second wicket stand
3 hours ago
Third edition of Women's T20 Challenge to get underway from November 4
33 mins ago
Hardik Pandya birthday: Kohli to KL Rahul, wishes pour in for swashbuckling all-rounder
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: I'm afraid Chennai's glory years are ending, declares Vaughan amid Dhoni's woes
1 hour ago
Feel sad for Chennai fans: Virender Sehwag lauds extra special Kohli and his 'only 5 dots'
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan cites Virat Kohli's knock to reason why fitness is key for athletes
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points