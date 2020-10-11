International Day Of Girl Child:ICC Shares Empowering Posts With Hashtag 'Day Of The Girl'

The world is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, an initiative started by the United Nations nine years ago with the ai to promote the rights of a girl child across the globe. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took the opportunity to mark the special day on social media in order to promote the just cause. The ICC took to Twitter to share pictures of girls playing the game of cricket in different parts of the world. ICC captioned all of those pictures using the hashtag '#DayofTheGirl'.

A game for all ❤️



📍 Bangladesh#DayOfTheGirl | 📷 Asma Ul Hosna Shimu pic.twitter.com/Qcbvm8WTNj — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020

According to the United Nations, every one in four girls aged 15-19 years is unemployed compared to one in ten boys of the same age group. The global body said that by 2021 about 435 million women and girls across the world will be living on less than $2 a day, including the 47 million recent pushed into poverty as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak. UN says that one in every three women have faced sexual or physical violence. Data shows that these violence has significantly increased since the COVID-19 induced lockdown, particularly domestic violence.

This year, the United Nations is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child under the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”. The UN has urged people to share stories of inspiring adolescent girls or girl-led organizations who are developing innovative solutions or leading efforts towards positive social change, including gender equality, in their communities and nations. The United Nations adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for empowering women and girls. In 2011, the UN declared October 11 as a day to celebrate International Day for Girl Child.

