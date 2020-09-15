Last Updated:

On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

As the world celebrates the International Day of Democracy, netizens slammed China and Xi Jinping, calling them out for making a complete mockery of Democracy

Written By
Ananya Varma
International Democracy Day

As the world celebrates the International Day of Democracy, netizens took to Twitter to slam China and Xi Jinping calling out the CCP regime for making a complete mockery of Democracy.

From China's oppressive take over of Hong Kong to it's atrocities in Xinjiang and it's attempts of burying the truth when it comes to the pandemic, netizens lashed out at the Communist country for truly housing a 'great wall' that does not let truth pass through or out. Netizens also slammed Pakistan for claiming to be a democracy while being governed directly or indirectly under the military's Martial Law and the ISI deep state.

Netizens slam China 

International Democracy Day 2020 

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on Septemeber 15, as a mark of the global commitment of countries across the world towards safeguarding democracy and preventing the rise of totalitarian rules where civil rights are usurped, freedom of speech curbed and minorities being subjected to persecution and atrocities.

One of the most important annual observations of the United Nations, this year, the UN General Secretary has placed emphasis on COVID-19 as the theme of the International Day of Democracy. "The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has resulted in major social, political and legal challenges globally. As states around the world adopt emergency measures to address the crisis, it is critical that they continue to uphold the rule of law, protect and respect international standards and basic principles of legality, and the right to access justice, remedies and due process," said the statement issued by the UN on International Day of Democracy 2020.

