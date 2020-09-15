On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

As the world celebrates the International Day of Democracy, netizens took to Twitter to slam China and Xi Jinping calling out the CCP regime for making a complete mockery of Democracy.

From China's oppressive take over of Hong Kong to it's atrocities in Xinjiang and it's attempts of burying the truth when it comes to the pandemic, netizens lashed out at the Communist country for truly housing a 'great wall' that does not let truth pass through or out. Netizens also slammed Pakistan for claiming to be a democracy while being governed directly or indirectly under the military's Martial Law and the ISI deep state.

Netizens slam China

When the world is celebrating #InternationalDayofDemocracy,the communist China threatening almost all democracies with its power



Because of communism world is suffering from this pandemic & had lost millions live & trillions of economy.Time has come for democracies to get united pic.twitter.com/U69hNmiAJl — CA Ashutosh Soni (@UnorthodoxCA) September 15, 2020

In democracy word comes out, one way or the other.

While in china, there is a big wall which doesn't let the truth come out or go in. Their povery, provacations, Virus leak from Wuhan, thier military opressions, people will never know.

It's a large north korea.

Xi is another kim — ganesh chandra reddy pothireddy (@gani7112) September 15, 2020

Democracy Is Necessary For Peace,

Direct And Indirect Military Martial Law Have Been In Force In Pakistan For 70 Years,

The Current Government Is Called A Hybrid Martial Law And Even Worse Than General Zia-ul-Haq's Martial Law,#InternationalDayOfDemocracy — Mustafa Kamal Kakar (@MustafaKamalKar) September 14, 2020

Democracy and freedom and democratic elections are indeed what everyone desires. But in Asia and China, there has never been such a fair election. Some are just elections under forced surveillance and high-tech elections that are falsified. https://t.co/19QdKJ7TD2 — 炫蓝苍井空 (@sms19792301) September 15, 2020

This is the condition of democracies now before communist china.



#InternationalDayofDemocracy #DemocracyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/RvbHh3wSeO — CA Ashutosh Soni (@UnorthodoxCA) September 15, 2020

Read: Hong Kong Democracy Activists Urge German Action On China

Read: HKG Pro Democracy Legislators Released On Bail

International Democracy Day 2020

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on Septemeber 15, as a mark of the global commitment of countries across the world towards safeguarding democracy and preventing the rise of totalitarian rules where civil rights are usurped, freedom of speech curbed and minorities being subjected to persecution and atrocities.

One of the most important annual observations of the United Nations, this year, the UN General Secretary has placed emphasis on COVID-19 as the theme of the International Day of Democracy. "The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has resulted in major social, political and legal challenges globally. As states around the world adopt emergency measures to address the crisis, it is critical that they continue to uphold the rule of law, protect and respect international standards and basic principles of legality, and the right to access justice, remedies and due process," said the statement issued by the UN on International Day of Democracy 2020.

Read: Poland Marks 40 Years Since Key Pro-democracy Agreement

Read: German President Condemns Protests, Calls Them 'attack On the Heart Of Democracy'