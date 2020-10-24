International Diplomats Day: Envoys Share Inspiring Wishes Hailing 'everyday Peacekeepers'

A number of diplomats from across the globe are celebrating October 24 as International Diplomats Day to mark the contributions made by civil servants in shaping the world that exists today. The International Diplomats Day celebration was started in 2017 by an Indian civil servant named Abhay Kumar, who was then posted in Brasilia, Brazil, and wanted to create a dedicated international day to remember the contributions that are made by diplomats in maintaining world peace.

Many countries, such as India, Brazil, and Russia, have their own national foreign service days, but there was no one universal International Diplomats Day. In order to bridge that gap, Abhay Kumar celebrated the first International Day of Diplomats in 2017 in Brasilia, along with diplomats from Bangladesh, France, Ghana, Israel, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey. Since then diplomats from several countries have participated in the International Diplomats Day celebrations to make it a globally renowned day.

Why the world needs International Day of Diplomats, our everyday peacekeepershttps://t.co/wt3adGhMvW — Int Day of Diplomats (@IntDiplomatsDay) October 18, 2017

"Of course, the United Nations need reforms - to adapt itself to the changing global realities - but the day so many countries came together to found this institution was truly a great occasion. It was the day diplomacy won over war as the primary instrument of resolving conflict. Let's dedicate this day to our fine diplomats who have kept our world going despite several occasions in history when it appeared that all was going to end. Let October 24 - the day UN was founded - be the International Day of Diplomats. Let's celebrate it starting this year," Abhay Kumar had said in an op-ed in DailyO in 2017.

International Diplomats Day 2020

This year, the International Diplomats Day is being celebrated with diplomats posting short video or texts of themselves explaining what does it mean representing their country far from their motherland, how does it feel serving in different geographies and among different demographics, a high point in their career as diplomats, among other things. The general public has also been asked to submit their experience of interacting with a diplomat, if any, or share poems on diplomats and what they do and how they help in safeguarding the national interests.

#IndianForeignService gives you a great opportunity to represent the nation 🇮🇳 on the 🌎 stage. Wish you all a very happy #InternationalDiplomatsDay #UNDay https://t.co/mKVoH9dCdI via @YouTube — KARTHIGEYAN SUBRAMANYAN (@pskarthigeyan) October 24, 2020

