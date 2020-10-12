International Girl Child Day: Rajasthan launches app to keep a check on sex determination

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma launched a mobile application 'IMPACT' to monitor the action taken under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act on the occasion of the International Girl Child Day on Sunday. Stating that the 'widening gap in sex ratio is a serious issue', Dr Raghu Sharma said that the IMPACT app is an 'important step' in addressing the problem. The event was attended by PCPNDT Cell In-Charge & Additional Superintendent of Police Shalini Saxena and Indian Radiology Association State Secretary Dr Jeevraj Singh along with several other concerned officers. The PCPNDT Act, 1994 bans prenatal sex determination in order to prevent female foeticide and stop the declining sex ratio.

आज अपने आवास से इम्पेक्ट (इंटीग्रेटेड सिस्टम फॉर मॉनिटरिंग ऑफ पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट) एप का शुभारंभ किया। लिंगानुपात में बढ़ रहा अंतर एक गंभीर विषय है। इसे कम करने के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग लगातार प्रयासरत है और इम्पेक्ट एप इसी दिशा में उठाया गया महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। pic.twitter.com/vZdlct3zk3 — Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) October 11, 2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के अवसर पर आइये बालिकाओं की शिक्षा एवं सुरक्षा के संकल्प को दोहराएं।



सभी देशवासियों से मेरी प्रार्थना है कि हम अपनी बेटियों को उनके सुनहरे भविष्य निर्माण में उनका सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/IVb5M9rKsE — Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) October 11, 2020

'IMPACT' launched on International Girl Child Day

During the launch of the IMPACT app, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that the app will make it easier to monitor and inspect the action taken under the PCPNDT Act. He added that the concerned officers can upload the inspection report from the spot through IMPACT which allows the authorities to manage real-time data. Dr Raghu Sharma informed that the app will make it easier for the registered sonography centres to operate and submit daily reports.

"There are 3,600 registered sonography centres in the State in both private and government sectors of which around 2,000 centres are functional. This App will make the work of registered sonography centres easy. These centres can upload their daily report along with the entry of Form F that is filled at the time of sonography of a pregnant woman through this IMPACT App. A feedback system for the sonography centre operators has also been developed in this App," said the Rajasthan Health Minister.

Dr Raghu Sharma also informed that the app was developed by the National Informatics Centre of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. National Health Mission Director NK Thakral also spoke on the occasion and stated that under the PCPNDT Act, hoardings and banners will be put up across the state including the medical institutions with a message that reads 'Stop Foeticide and Daughters are Priceless'.

