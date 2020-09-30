International Translation Day 2020 Theme, Significance And Quotes To Send

International Translation Day is marked every year on September 30. The day celebrates St. Jerome, the Bible Translator, who is an epitome for all translators around the world. The day is being promoted since 1953 by the International Federation of Translators or the FIT. The day was first coined in the year 1991 to express solidarity with the translation community across the globe. Here are all the details about International Translation Day 2020.

International Translation Day significance

Even though FIT initiated the plan to have International Translation Day in the year 1991, the official resolution in the UN was passed in May 2017. The UN General Assembly fixated the day to appreciate the work and the contributions done by the international translation community.

International Translation Day 2020 theme

This year the FIT has encouraged the international community of translators and others to celebrate the day in 2020 despite the coronavirus situation. The FIT released the moto- Finding the words for a world in crisis. This year FIT has urged the international community to appreciate the work and the significance of a translator’s profession. On the day, everyone can wish any translator in the group a "Happy International Translation Day 2020" with the help of the following words-

International Translation Day quotes

Words travel worlds. Translators do the driving.

Translation is that which transforms everything so nothing changes, wishing all the translators a very happy International Translation Day.

A different language is a different origin of life. Happy International Translation Day

It is said that not everyone is a writer who knows how to write. In the same way, it’s not so simple that everyone who knows two languages can be a translator.

A translation should be considered as a unique work of art and the translator should be considered an author.

Translation is not a matter of words only; it is a matter of making intelligible a whole culture.

In the profession of translation, there is no such thing as an ideal, perfect, or correct form of translation. A translator always strives to extend his knowledge and to improve the means of expression; he always pursues the facts and words.

Without translation been in existence, we would be probably living in provinces bordering on silence.

We have to understand each other to appreciate our cultural differences, for that wishing all the translators a very happy International Translation Day.

As you continue building linguistic bridges together, we wish you a Happy International Translation Day.

If we are talking to a man in a language he understands, that will go to his head. But If we talk to him in his own language, that will go to his heart.

As per UNESCO, about 40 per cent of the 6700 languages spoken around the world are in danger of disappearing.

Language and culture cannot be separated. Language is vital to understand our unique cultural perspectives. A language is a tool that is used to explore and experience our cultures and the perspectives that are embedded in our cultures.

