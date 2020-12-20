International Humanity Day: 'Solidarity Is Humanity, Solidarity Is Survival' Says UN Chief

On December 20, the United Nations observes the International Human Solidarity Day which underlines the importance of human rights, co-operation amongst people of different nations, and global partnership for fulfilling the goal of sustainable development. “Solidarity is humanity. Solidarity is survival,” the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a tweet, commemorating the day.

The UN stated that in order to eliminate poverty, hunger and to emerge victorious from the ongoing pandemic crisis, solidarity is the key. “Solidarity is indispensable,” UN said, adding that in the context of globalization it is essential to uplift the underprivileged, and encourage the spirit of sharing to achieve shared goals.

“Promotion of the culture of solidarity to combat crisis and poverty,” UN stressed. The day, December 20 is observed as the International Human Solidarity Day to uphold the ideal of the United Nations that cooperation is the key to “solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or humanitarian character”.

In a series of tweets, UN chief Guterres said that the world cannot afford to resort to older ways of ‘inequality and fragilities’. "Instead, we must step towards a safer, more sustainable path”. He further stated that with the spirit of solidarity and collective effort, the world must overcome two of the greatest challenges of 2020: Global Pandemic and Climate Change.

Background

The UN General Assembly adopted the 20th day in December as International Solidarity Day after it recognized solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values. On 22 December 2005, the assembly passed a resolution for the same by 60 to 209. Furthermore, the UN had set up World Solidarity Fund, which it decided will be used for the objective of overcoming global poverty and challenges with the spirit of solidarity, as well as to promote peace, human rights, and social and economic development.

Significance of the day

To celebrate unity in diversity

To remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements

To raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity

To encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication

To encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication, according to the UN’s specified objectives.

