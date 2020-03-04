The Debate
Coronavirus: Netizens Suggest Using Soap, Water As Hand Sanitizers Go Out Of Stock

Rest of the World News

Amid the growing fears of and the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, social media users ask people to just wash their hands instead of using sanitizers.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Internet says just wash hands rather than using sanitizers

Amid the growing fears of and the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, international organisations have suggested several preventive measures. From not going to large gatherings to thoroughly washing one's hands. According to reports, the World Health Organization has advised people to regularly and thoroughly wash hands with an alcohol-based hand run or wash them with soap or water.

Alcohol-based sanitizers are a substitute

The US-based  Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have also advised people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the washroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. It also added that using a hand sanitizer with 60 per cent alcohol-based or above can be used if soap and water were not readily available.

Since the announcement by the two major health organisations, people across the globe have been trying to figure out the effectiveness of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

With demands skyrocketing and hand sanitizers flying off shelves, what is one to do if they can't get their hands on hand sanitizers, the internet's answer is to just wash their hands.

