Coronavirus: Netizens Suggest Using Soap, Water As Hand Sanitizers Go Out Of Stock

Amid the growing fears of and the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, international organisations have suggested several preventive measures. From not going to large gatherings to thoroughly washing one's hands. According to reports, the World Health Organization has advised people to regularly and thoroughly wash hands with an alcohol-based hand run or wash them with soap or water.

Alcohol-based sanitizers are a substitute

The US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have also advised people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the washroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. It also added that using a hand sanitizer with 60 per cent alcohol-based or above can be used if soap and water were not readily available.

Since the announcement by the two major health organisations, people across the globe have been trying to figure out the effectiveness of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The demand for hand sanitizers has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

so much for getting hand sanitizer at my neighborhood cvs pic.twitter.com/rmICppzEnZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 2, 2020

With demands skyrocketing and hand sanitizers flying off shelves, what is one to do if they can't get their hands on hand sanitizers, the internet's answer is to just wash their hands.

But I will say this FACT: alcohol based hand sanitizer is absolutely effective in stopping the spread of disease when you don't have access to a sink. And washing your hands is the better option when it's available. — Erin Biba says WASH YOUR HANDS (@erinbiba) March 3, 2020

Not only should you wash you hands but wash your phone, your remote control, your sink handles and all your doorknobs. They’re all germy and just nasty if you don’t. Use a paper towel to turn off the faucet and open public bathroom doors after hand washing too. — Southern Artist and Democrat 🆘 (@sherrilee7) March 3, 2020

Only thing that can save us from corona virus.. #CoronaAlert

PS : wash your hand properly guys pic.twitter.com/Dmg8vI2DlJ — Fenil Patel (@FenilFab) March 4, 2020

You do not need to buy expensive hand washes or gels. Hot water and soap work well and you should wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.



20 seconds is enough time to sing the song 'Happy Birthday' twice. pic.twitter.com/WqxgVR984S — Rob McDowall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@robmcd85) March 2, 2020

Medics are advising people that they are not required to wear face masks. Buying face masks at this time of exceptional demand could mean medics who need them cannot source them for their essential work. (...) pic.twitter.com/ApUsqopN2R — Rob McDowall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@robmcd85) March 2, 2020

To all those worried that hand sanitiser is sold out, it's worth noting...



"2019 study by the American Society for Microbiology, using running water and soap to wash your hands is more effective than a dab of gel" (via guardian) — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 2, 2020

Still on Corona virus a lot is being said about hand washing but yet a lot of us still don’t know the correct way to wash our hands.



Here’s a video demonstrating how to.



NB: You should was your hands for about 20 seconds (sing happy birthday song twice)



RT so others can see pic.twitter.com/C4lTR6s2cE — Ibadan Tasha Cobbs (@T0_0LU) February 28, 2020



