Coronavirus: President Kovind Cancels Traditional Holi Gathering At Rashtrapati Bhavan

As India sees a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases being reported, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted to announce that this year the Rashtrapati Bhavan would not be hosting the traditional Holi gatherings. His announcement comes shortly after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi.

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had also said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme this year amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah followed soon after, announcing that he too would not take part in any Holi celebrations this year. Amit Shah also postponed his public rally which was scheduled to be held on March 15 in Hyderabad, Telangana due to the Coronavirus scare in the state.

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.



I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

