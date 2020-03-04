The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: President Kovind Cancels Traditional Holi Gathering At Rashtrapati Bhavan

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind announced that this year the Rashtrapati Bhavan would not be hosting Holi gatherings amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
President

As India sees a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases being reported, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted to announce that this year the Rashtrapati Bhavan would not be hosting the traditional Holi gatherings. His announcement comes shortly after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. 

Read: 'We Will Conquer Coronavirus Just Like Delhi Conquered Dengue': CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had also said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme this year amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events. 

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones Hyderabad Rally Amidst Coronavirus Scare In The State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah followed soon after, announcing that he too would not take part in any Holi celebrations this year. Amit Shah also postponed his public rally which was scheduled to be held on March 15 in Hyderabad, Telangana due to the Coronavirus scare in the state. 

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM Set Up State-task Force To Control The Situation

Read: Harsh Vardhan Says Govt Intends To Set Up Coronavirus Testing Facility For Indians In Iran

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE