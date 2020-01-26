The Debate
Australia Witness Invasion Day Protests, Indigenous Citizens Call To 'pay The Rent'

Rest of the World News

Thousands flooded the streets for Invasion Day rallies across Australia to protest against celebrations of January 26 and held signs saying 'pay the rent'.

Invasion Day

The national holiday in Australia, January 26, is 'celebrated' to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the British colonialism after the arrival of the first fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788. However, with the growing dissatisfaction with the day, this year, thousands flooded the streets for as they call it 'Invasion Day' rallies across the country to protest against the celebrations of January 26 and to call on non-indigenous citizens to “pay the rent”.

The demonstrators reportedly met in all capital cities of the country and some people in Melbourne also held signs with messages such as “Grand Theft Australia” and “White Oz has a Blak History”. 

According to international reports, thousands of people marched from the stairs of the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne to Flinders Street station. The First Nations people have named January 26 as 'survival day', 'invasion day', or 'day of mourning' as it celebrates the anniversary of British rule.

Reportedly, for the indigenous Australians, the day is painful as their land was dispossessed through genocide. 

'Change The Date'

'Invasion Day' rally organiser told an international media outlet that Australia is '250 years in arrears' and the indigenous people 'deserve to get the money they need' along with the resources that can ensure the Australians are 'not living in poverty'.

Green politician Lidia Thorpe, who was also the first indigenous woman elected to the Australian Parliament of Victoria reportedly said that the 'trauma' is being carried with the people every day. Many Australians also shared their dissatisfaction through Twitter and suggested that the date must be changed. 

