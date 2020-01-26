Australia Witness Invasion Day Protests, Indigenous Citizens Call To 'pay The Rent'

The national holiday in Australia, January 26, is 'celebrated' to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the British colonialism after the arrival of the first fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788. However, with the growing dissatisfaction with the day, this year, thousands flooded the streets for as they call it 'Invasion Day' rallies across the country to protest against the celebrations of January 26 and to call on non-indigenous citizens to “pay the rent”.

The demonstrators reportedly met in all capital cities of the country and some people in Melbourne also held signs with messages such as “Grand Theft Australia” and “White Oz has a Blak History”.

Some banners from today's Invasion Day protest in Naarm, Melbourne. Huge crowd supporting Aboriginal Sovereignty and time for major upheaval on this continent 🖤💛❤️ #InvasionDay #InvasionDay2020 #PayTheRent #AbolishAustraliaDay #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/T2WmOLVzzR — Pinky 🐾 (@pinkybarks) January 26, 2020

According to international reports, thousands of people marched from the stairs of the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne to Flinders Street station. The First Nations people have named January 26 as 'survival day', 'invasion day', or 'day of mourning' as it celebrates the anniversary of British rule.

Reportedly, for the indigenous Australians, the day is painful as their land was dispossessed through genocide.

'Change The Date'

'Invasion Day' rally organiser told an international media outlet that Australia is '250 years in arrears' and the indigenous people 'deserve to get the money they need' along with the resources that can ensure the Australians are 'not living in poverty'.

Green politician Lidia Thorpe, who was also the first indigenous woman elected to the Australian Parliament of Victoria reportedly said that the 'trauma' is being carried with the people every day. Many Australians also shared their dissatisfaction through Twitter and suggested that the date must be changed.

January 26 marked the beginning of displacement, stolen generations, genocide, slavery, disease and should in no way be celebrated #ChangeTheDate #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/MbidOcuSQI — Albert Giglia (@HausOfAlbert) January 25, 2020

This handkerchief was sold to support the Red Cross on the first Australia Day in 1915 held on July 30. The day did not settle on Jan 26 for a long while. Changing the date would not insult the foundation of the National Australian Day. #changethedate #australiaday #invasionday pic.twitter.com/Hc71LY4kU6 — Little Bits of History (@LittleBitsHist) January 25, 2020

So it’s another year without Australia changing the date. Another year of a big “fuck you” to Australian indigenous peoples. Just change the date you dickheads. It’s not that hard. #australiaday #invasionday #InvasionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vULVDwfyLi — Beardo von Beardo (@sfjbeardo) January 25, 2020

Today we mourn our ancestors, those that came before us. We mourn the dead with the honesty and integrity they deserve. #invasionday #dayofmourning #truthtelling pic.twitter.com/IbUdnII07r — Ngarra Murray (@ngarra_murray) January 25, 2020

And here's just one tiny speck of the huge stain that is white Australian "history" that some Australians choose to "celebrate" today.



In da bin wiff youse. #auspol #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe #ChangeTheNation #ChangeTheDate #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/ppTTJUZC9Z — 💧🌏🏳️‍🌈Jenny Frecklington-Jones; #HowDareYou🖕 (@Triplejay58) January 25, 2020

