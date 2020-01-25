Virender Sehwag Wishes 'ChePu' Pujara In His Own Style, Hails Batsman's 2019 In Australia

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on his birthday in his own style, as he came up with a quirky birthday wish for the 32-year-old. Hailed as one of the best Test batsmen around the world, Cheteshwar Pujara has proved his class with runs, wit, grit, passion, and technique in the longest format of the game, looking to emulate the legendary Rahul Dravid. Pujara, who made his debut for India in 2010, had the opportunity to play with seniors such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who had also spotted the enormous talent in Pujara.

Sehwag's quirky wishes for Pujara

Sehwag took to social media to wish Pujara and took to recall one of the best series the batsman had had in Australia in 2019. Scoring 521 runs in 4 matches at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara headlined the series with three hundreds and faced 1258 deliveries, just a few deliveries short of Rahul Dravid who faced the most deliveries (1336). Sehwag went on to reveal that while many had other nicknames for Pujara his one remained special and went on to explain the significance behind the nickname.

His county mates call him Steve , some call him Pujji. But for bowlers around the world he is “ChePu“. Ek baar pitch pe aaya,toh samjho Chep ho hi gaya. What a wonderful player, unforgettable contribution in the series in Australia last year. A very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/0Q9FyBCBV9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2020

Sachin's out of the box wish

Pujara, as fans know, is considered to be the next thing close to The Wall Rahul Dravid in terms of his display of will, grit, technique and passion in the longer format of the game that often leaves the bowlers frustrated. Sachin Tendulkar said that only with the priest's blessings will anyone be able to dismiss Pujara, indicating at the difficulty faced by the bowlers to get Pujara out. Further, Pujara has been in the top 10 ICC rankings for Test batsmen for over an year, with his stats doing the talking for himself.

