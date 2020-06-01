Iran Says 230 Killed In November Protests Against Fuel Price Hike: Report

As the world grapples with anti-racism demonstrations, a senior Iranian minister, on June 1, revealed that 230 people were killed in the country's November protests. In November 2019, thousands of people took to streets to raise their voices against a stark rise in fuel prices calling for the removal of country’s supreme leader and an overthrow of the government.

Speaking to an Iranian news agency, Mojtaba Zolnour, head of the parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee said that during the “event”, a total of 230 people were killed, six out of whom were official agents and security force officials. She also added that twenty per cent of those killed were forced to keep order and peace while seven per cent were those who were killed in direct confrontation with the state forces.

According to reports, the protest had started on November 15 in the capital city of Tehran, and later spread to at least 100 other cities and towns. The massive demonstrations led to gas pumps charred, shops looted and public property destroyed. It was finally quelled after the Iranian security forces stepped in. Later, in a report, the United Nations asserted that more than 400 people could have been killed while the US has reiterated that more than 1000 were killed.

The November protests

This comes as Iran Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the US to “stop violence” against its own people as protests across the country intensified following the death of black American George Floyd. During a press conference on June 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that the world has heard their “outcry” over the state of oppression, and are standing by them.

