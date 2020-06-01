Iran Foreign Ministry Calls On US To 'stop Violence' Against Its Own People

Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the US to “stop violence” against its own people as protests across the country intensified following the death of black American George Floyd. During a press conference on June 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that the world has heard their “outcry” over the state of oppression, and are standing by them.

“And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe," he said.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had slammed the US saying some people don’t believe that black lives matter after #BlackLivesMatter protests were held across the United States. Zarif shared an edited copy of US secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement from 2018 in which the former CIA chief had called out on the Iran government saying it was squandering its citizens.

US on protests in Iran

However, the new version had words replaced to target ‘American dictators’ and said that Americans were tired of “racism, corruption injustice, and incompetence from leaders”. The US has been critical of Iran’s handling of protests and recently, it sanctioned Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli for alleged role in serious human rights abuses against Iranian people, including giving orders to the police to use lethal force on protestors.

Read: George Floyd's Death: Iranian Foreign Minister Slams US, Calls For War Against Racism

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin had said in a statement that the Iranian regime violently suppresses dissent of the Iranian people, including peaceful protests, through physical and psychological abuse. The department said that orders of Rahmani Fazli, who holds the title of “Deputy or Replacement Commander-in-Chief of Police Forces”, were aimed at quashing peaceful protests and suppress the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression at any cost.

“The United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people,” he added.

In a separate statement, the US State Department said that Rahmani Fazli and his immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. It asserted that the US sanctions are aimed at sending a message of support to the Iranian people that they will continue to support their demands for transparent and accountable governance and speak out for those who are being silenced by the current regime.

Read: Britain, France, Germany Condemn US' Decision To Terminate Waiver For Companies In Iran

(With agency inputs)