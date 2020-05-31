George Floyd's Death: Iranian Foreign Minister Slams US, Calls For War Against Racism

Iran, on May 30, berated the US over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer. The death of George Floyd has sparked violent riots across the American territory. Previously, China and Russia have targetted the US for its mishandling of the case.

Taking to Twitter, Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif wrote that some people did not think that “black lives matter” as he posted an edited copy of US secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement. In 2018, Pompeo had called out on the Iran government saying that it was squandering its citizens. However, the new version had elements cut and replaced to target ‘American dictators’. Calling on America’s tactics of suppression, the tweet also said that Americans were tired of “racism, corruption injustice, and incompetence from leaders”.

Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter.



To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism.



— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump, on May 29, reportedly said that he had talked to the family of late George Floyd. Floyd, an African-American man died in custody after a policeman knelt on his neck suffocating him to death. Previously, the American leader was lampooned after he dubbed protesters as 'thugs' on social media. In his tweet, he had also warned, “when looting starts, the shooting starts” However, later he came out in the support of peaceful protests and asked people to respect the memory of late George Floyd.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested. But in a video showing the entire incident, the police officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was previously fired but now he has been arrested and charged with murder on May 29.

