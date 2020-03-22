Iran Health Minister Alireza Raisi Claims Downtrend In COVID-19 Cases In The Country

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi has reportedly said that the latest figures of Coronavirus cases in the nation has witnessed a downtrend in almost all provinces of the country. He purportedly said that the latest figures indicate the slowing down trend in new cases in the hardest-hit provinces like Tehran and Mazandaran.

According to the reports, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, has confirmed 20,610 cases in the country on March 21 with 966 new cases and 123 new deaths.

Jahanpur also added a total of 1,556 people have died and 7,635 people have recovered, as per state news agency. He reportedly said that over 30 million Iranians have gone through the screening process for novel Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly banned the traditional Persian New Year fire festival to curb the spread of the deadly virus and has prohibited the public gathering.

Chaharshanbe Soori is a festival that is celebrated on March 20 during the spring holiday of Nowrouz in Iran which is marked by fireworks.

Iran restricts gatherings

Tehran's police chief General, Hossein Rahimi reportedly said, that any gathering on the occasion of Chaharshanbe Soori was strictly prohibited due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The police will forcefully confront those who do not comply with the orders, he added.

Keyvan Zahiri, another police officer, was also quoted saying that people must stay indoor during the festival and cooperate with the containment measures of the government. As the assembly of large groups of people has been prohibited to curb transmission of the disease, people run a risk of contracting the strain of virus if they assemble outside, he further added.

As per the state media agency reports, people living in Isfahan, Golestan and Khuzestan province were cautioned against observing the festival and were asked to remain indoor. The Islamic Republic also took drastic measures of suspending mass assembly during the Friday prayers and closed key Shiite pilgrimage sites.

