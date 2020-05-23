Iran To Partially Reopen Cultural, Religious Sites As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Iran has announced steps to ease restrictions and reopen businesses, religious and cultural sites. According to reports, the announcement was made on May 23. Museums and historical sites are scheduled to reopen for the public from May 24 onwards and their opening coincides with Eid el-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Religious sites to partially re-open

As per reports, the announcement was made by President Hassan Rouhani said on state television. As per the announcement, Iran holy sites which became focal points of the virus when the pandemic began will reopen from May 25 onwards. Rouhani during his announcement also added that shrines will only partially reopen, they will open for only three hours in the mornings and three hours in the evening, in addition, areas of the shrines that make social distancing impossible like small corridors will be off-limits to the public.

According to reports, Rouhani also added that the fourth phase, which is containment, was being carried out in 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces and even in those 10 provinces the situation was getting better and the screenings for infected people will subsequently intensify. Restaurants are scheduled to reopen after Ramadan and sports competitions will resume without audiences.

Iran has so far reported 131,652 positive coronavirus cases and the death toll in the country stands at 7,300. According to reports, Rouhani has claimed that the majority of the coronavirus related deaths in Iran were people that already had pre-existing illnesses. The coronavirus has now claimed 338,480 lives worldwide as of May 23. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 5,229,441 people.

