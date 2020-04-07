Iran: Mosque Converted Into Mask Factory To Help Battle COVID-19 Crisis

In Iran, a mosque has been converted into a factory to make face masks in order to help the country fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Iran is among the worst affected countries in the world, which is battling to contain the spread of the virus amid massive economic sanctions. According to reports, women who would normally attend to visitors travelling to old battlefields of Iran-Iraq war have volunteered to join the fight against the deadly disease.

Media reports suggest that around 15 women have volunteered to make face masks using table-top sewing machines. The women are reportedly members of the Basij, a volunteer militia loyal to Iran's Islamic establishment. The women usually visit the old battlefields of the Iraq-Iran war from the 1980s that youths from the country visit during the Persian New Year as part of their education. However, due to lockdown in the country and strict travel ban, this year the women have decided to help in producing face masks instead.

According to data by worldometer, Iran has recorded 62,589 confirmed coronavirus infections so far, of which more than 2,000 cases came in the last 24 hours. Iran has one of the highest death tolls anywhere the world with over 3,800 deaths as of April 6. There are currently 31,678 active cases in the country with 3,987 of them under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 76,300 lives across the world and has infected over 13,62,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

