COVID-19: Husband's Adorable Gesture For Wife Undergoing Chemo Wins Internet

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, while most people have been staying indoors in isolation, a man's heartfelt gesture on being unable to accompany his cancer-stricken wife inside the hospital, has been doing rounds on the internet. Following the rapid increase in the coronavirus-infected cases and lockdown restrictions, the husband could not tag along with his wife for her chemotherapy session. Therefore, he made arrangements for being beside her during her session even if he could not enter the hospital and his adorable gesture, is winning the hearts of people all around the world.

Kelly Harrell Conner, suffering from stage II breast cancer, had her scheduled chemotherapy session at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Her husband, Albert Conner, aware of the need of home quarantine and social distancing, understood that he could not enter the hospital premises in order to support his wife, following the restrictions in the entry of visitors in most hospitals. Albert, however, in order to stay beside his wife, drove to the cancer center in a different car and parked outside the center. He laid out a chair, took his book and bottle of a cold drink and placed a romantic placard beside him, solely dedicated to his wife. He not only wrote to his wife, that he was there to be with her during her session but also thanked the hospital staff. The picture of Albert sitting outside the center was uploaded by MD Anderson Cancer Center on their official Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Read: What Is The Couple Challenge? Images Of The Trend That Has Caught Whatsapp's Fancy

Read: US: Couple Married For 51 Years Dies 6 Minutes Apart From Coronavirus

Lovely surprise

Kelly, who was already inside the center, was taken aback by the surprise. Luckily, the room Kelly was in had a window that faced directly to the parking lot where her husband was seated. Albert's wife was overjoyed with happiness, as she could see him sitting outside the window with a romantic heartfelt message. Reportedly, Kelly had an idea that her husband was planning something for her as he had already mentioned about driving to the center and sitting outside. Kelly, had asked her husband not to accompany her to sit outside, however, Albert kept his promise of being beside her in every step of her treatment. Kelly also took to her Facebook account to share the adorable gesture by her husband.

The heartwarming gesture by Albert for his wife is winning the hearts of people around the globe, leaving netizens hooked. Netizens showered the couple with love and blessings as one user commented: "This is AMAZING!!! Relationship goals", while another commented: "Awww...got me in tears!". People were impressed with the bond the couple had and left comments like: "Brought me to tears, I love this so much. It’s the little things, that can mean the entire world sometimes. Hope you’re getting better and better, by the day, Kelly!", "How amazing is he!! That's true love! Stay strong sweety and be safe!", "Sweetest thing I’ve seen lately! Love & prayers to you & your family" and "Wow, this gave me chills...what an amazing husband!!! Keep rockin it girl!! Love y’all".

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Says His Intimate Moments With Georgina Are Better Than His Best Goals

Read: Lockdown: Odisha Doctor Couple Feeds Attendants Of Patients Admitted To Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.