Queen Elizabeth 'kept Informed' Of British PM's Condition After He Moved To Intensive Care

The Queen is being kept informed about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition after the latter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening. According to reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the specialist unit at St Thomas' hospital in Westminster at about 7 pm on April 6 after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. The Prime Minister had tested positive of the deadly disease ten days ago and had been under self-isolation since then.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth is being kept constantly updated on Boris Johnson's condition. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson in a statement said that No 10 is keeping Her Majesty informed about Boris Johnson's health condition, referring to 10 Downing Street, which is the Prime Minister's official residence. Johnson was admitted to hospital a day after Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation in a rare televised speech. The Queen thanked all NHS workers and asked people to endure the crisis a little more as better days will surely come.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to take Johnson's place for the time being. Good wishes for the UK Prime Minister poured in from every corner of the political spectrum in the country. Recently elected Labour leader Keir Starmer also sent a message of support for Boris Johnson. Former Prime Minister David Cameron also took to his Twitter handle to post a get well soon message for the 55-year-old Conservative leader. French President Emmanuel Macron also wished for Johnson's quick recovery.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus infection has claimed more than 74,700 lives across the world and has infected over 13,47,500 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)