Iran: Protesters Seek Answers For Lost Lives In Ukrainian Plane Crash

The Iranian regime endured a huge blow on Sunday as the international condemnation was followed by massive domestic protests in the country. This came after Iran’s global admission over striking down the Ukranian plane amid the attacks on US bases in Iraq.

As the Iranian regime has been facing backlash from the international and the domestic entities, the situation is seemingly turning into the Islamic Republic’s biggest crisis since the 1979 revolution.

Protests within Iran

After Iran’s global admission of downing the Ukranian aircraft, the protesters in the country have been imposing serious questions on its government. They are seeking answers for the loss of Iranian lives in the crash.

As per reports, out of the 176 people who die in the crash, 82 were Iranians. Additionally, the people who lost their lives included 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

A huge protest broke out in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University on Saturday. During the protests, hundreds of people were seen chanting "Commander-in-chief [Khamenei] resign, resign”. Some protesters also asked the questions stating why the plane was allowed to take off when tensions in Iran were so high.

Iranian state media also reported how the people chanting "radical" slogans were dispersed by the police. The state media termed the slogans chanted by the protesters as "destructive". The protesters also called the authorities “liars”.

IRGC takes full responsibility

A senior Iranian air force commander took the "full responsibility" for the missile attack that downed a Ukraine International flight on Wednesday and claimed 176 lives. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed the media in Tehran on Saturday and said he “wished he was dead” upon learning of the Ukrainian jet downing.

US-Iran tensions

This came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran after US airstrike killed Iran's second most important person - commander of Quds Force of IRGC Qassem Soleimani. While Iran vowed to take "revenge" and shot a series of missiles at US airbases in Iraq, US President Donald said that Iran and the US can work together for world peace, pointing ISIS as a common enemy. However, on Friday, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran.

